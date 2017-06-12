Pilot seriously burned after blimp cr...

Pilot seriously burned after blimp crashes at US Open

The pilot of a small advertising blimp was seriously burned when the aircraft crashed at the US Open golf tournament, authorities said. The man was the only person aboard when the craft went down shortly before midday at the Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin.

