Pilot injured when blimp goes down at...

Pilot injured when blimp goes down at US Open in Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport News

The pilot of a small blimp that crashed Thursday near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns, investigators said. A statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office said its initial investigation shows the blimp may have experienced mechanical problems before the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Jun 3 Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Jun 2 WelbyMD 37
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,... May 31 teacher 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC