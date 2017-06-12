Pilot injured when blimp goes down at US Open in Wisconsin
The pilot of a small blimp that crashed Thursday near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns, investigators said. A statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office said its initial investigation shows the blimp may have experienced mechanical problems before the crash.
