Personal Care Worker Shortage Could Lead to Higher Wages in Wisconsin
The state of Wisconsin may bump-up the reimbursement rate for personal care workers-the people who take care of some of the most fragile in society. Across the country, industry reports a shortage of personal care workers, in part, because people don't believe the job pays well enough.
