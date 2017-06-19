Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As D...

Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Republicans'

There are 2 comments on the Crooks and Liars story from Yesterday, titled Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Republicans'. In it, Crooks and Liars reports that:

There's RyanCare in which 24 million people will be put in harm's way so that Ryan can give huge tax breaks to the already filthy rich. He wants to give away the nation's natural resources for fun and profit, the environment be damned! He's waging war against women, minorities, workers - well, basically anyone and everyone who isn't a rich, white man that donates generously to him.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,753

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 10 hrs ago
What a bunch of bull-plop.

Ryan got 85% of the vote against carpetbagger Nehlen and 65% in the general.

He ain't gonna lose and his district (my district) isn't going to kick out the third most powerful man in the world. Too many benefits.

Oh, and a big BTW to the asshats who penned this garbage, how about worrying about the MILLIONS losing their "coverage" because Barrycare is in collapse rather than worrying about what might happen with a bill that isn't even the law of the land.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
weirdo

Jacksonville, AR

#2 10 hrs ago
Mr. Ryan has a hot daughter. Would pay good money to shag her.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10) 2 hr Dementia mental c... 3
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Jun 3 Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Jun 2 WelbyMD 37
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC