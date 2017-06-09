Paul Ryan says "death tax" hurts Wisconsin small businesses. IRS data shows otherwise
As they push to abolish the estate tax, Ryan and President Trump may be exaggerating its harm to small businesses FILE - In this July 12, 2016 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. takes questions during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC