Opposing Views on Wisconsin's Redistricting Lawsuit, as USSC Decides Whether to Accept
The U.S. Supreme Court could announce, the week of June 19, whether it will take up the case involving Wisconsin's legislative maps. In many past years, the courts redrew the state Senate and Assembly lines because state government was split along party lines, but in 2011, Republicans had swept into power and did the job themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|1 hr
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC