Opinion: Projected Vegas Golden Knigh...

Opinion: Projected Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft picks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

After much deliberation, along with the very probable risk of complete ridicule, I have decided to "offer" my suggestions to Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee for his expansion draft picks Wednesday Night. Salary cap implications and the potential for trading certain players for a need or draft pick were also part of the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10) 21 hr Dementia mental c... 3
News Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re... Mon weirdo 2
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Jun 3 Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Jun 2 WelbyMD 37
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC