New Bill Could Make Free Speech Less Free On Wisconsin Campuses
Around the country, state lawmakers have been talking about - and legislating - ways intended to protect free speech on college campuses. The Wisconsin State Assembly, for example, recently passed a campus speech bill that would require public colleges and universities to punish students who disrupt campus speakers.
