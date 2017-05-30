Minnesota residents working in Wisconsin get tax break
The Winona Daily News reports that such commuting residents will be eligible for an income tax reciprocity credit for 2017. The tax credit's predicted cost would be about $8 million for the 2017 tax year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
|Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07)
|May 16
|molly
|151
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|May 12
|resident Up North
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC