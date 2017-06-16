Meinecke Avenue bridge closed after b...

Meinecke Avenue bridge closed after bridge strikes it

Meinecke Avenue bridge closed after bridge strikes it Bridge over US Hwy I-41/45 closed after vehicle strikes it Thursday. Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://www.wauwatosanow.com/story/news/2017/06/16/meinecke-avenue-bridge-closed-after-bridge-strikes/404593001/ The Meinecke Avenue bridge over Hwy I-41/45 has been closed after a vehicle struck the bridge Thursday, June 15. Mike Pyritz of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said he was told a "boom" from a vehicle that was being hauled by a tractor trailer struck the bridge.

