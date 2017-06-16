Meinecke Avenue bridge closed after bridge strikes it
Meinecke Avenue bridge closed after bridge strikes it Bridge over US Hwy I-41/45 closed after vehicle strikes it Thursday. Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://www.wauwatosanow.com/story/news/2017/06/16/meinecke-avenue-bridge-closed-after-bridge-strikes/404593001/ The Meinecke Avenue bridge over Hwy I-41/45 has been closed after a vehicle struck the bridge Thursday, June 15. Mike Pyritz of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said he was told a "boom" from a vehicle that was being hauled by a tractor trailer struck the bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC