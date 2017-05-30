'Mayor's Dairyfest Breakfast' this morning in Marshfield Friday, June 2
Marshfield's Dairyfest weekend is getting off to a bright and early start this morning at 5:30 with the big 'Mayor's Breakfast,' and organizer Debbie Bauer from the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce says they'll be serving those delicious dairy treats until 9:30 in the Central Wisconsin State Fair Ground's main 'Exposition Building." Bauer says the popular breakfast is now in it's 36th year, and it's one of biggest dairy breakfasts around.
