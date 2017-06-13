Local public official at President's ...

Local public official at President's side in Milwaukee

As President Donald Trump left Air Force One in Wisconsin Tuesday to make a statement on healthcare, he was accompanied by someone familiar to Randall residents. Town Chairman Bob Stoll and his wife Sarah were along side the president as he stepped off the plane at the 128th Air Refueling Wing facility in Milwaukee and made a statement about healthcare at the airport.

Chicago, IL

