Legislative committees to vote on Wis...

Legislative committees to vote on Wisconsin woodchuck season

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Star Tribune

The Legislature's hunting committees are set to vote this week on a bill that would establish a woodchuck hunting and trapping season. Both the Assembly and Senate's sporting heritage committees are scheduled to vote on the Republican-authored measure on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walker vs Trump leaks 18 hr Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Jun 3 Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Jun 2 WelbyMD 37
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,... May 31 teacher 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC