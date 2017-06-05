Legislative committees to vote on Wisconsin woodchuck season
The Legislature's hunting committees are set to vote this week on a bill that would establish a woodchuck hunting and trapping season. Both the Assembly and Senate's sporting heritage committees are scheduled to vote on the Republican-authored measure on Wednesday.
