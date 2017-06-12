Legislative Agenda Gets Tougher for Trump
President Donald Trump speaks on May 4 while flanked by House Republicans in the Rose Garden after they passed legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the 2010 health care law. Trump will need to keep them on his side to pass his agenda as legal experts say James B. Comey bolstered a possible obstruction of justice case against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC