Leaders in the dairy industry meet to discuss challenges facing Wisconsin farmers
Madison hosted the "Wisconsin Idea Dairy Summit," bringing together farmers, industry leaders, and researchers to help create an understanding of the different aspects of the industry. They discussed changes in the business, as well as challenges farmers may see going forward.
