Lake Effect Weekend: Sculpture Milwaukee, Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula
We share the story of Sculpture Milwaukee, which officially opened along Wisconsin Avenue this week, and we hear about how one sculpture took its place in the exhibition. Then Radio Chipstone looks at the Sidewalk Poetry project in Madison and we have the latest edition of our story-telling series, Ex Fabula .
