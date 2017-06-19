Judge orders changes at Wisconsin juvenile prisons
A federal judge says Wisconsin's use of solitary confinement in its juvenile prisons poses "acute, immediate and enduring" harm to young inmates and is ordering that it be dramatically scaled back. U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Friday also ordered that shackling juvenile inmates and the use of pepper spray be used much more sparingly than now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC