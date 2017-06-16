Insanity pleas accepted in Wisconsin ...

Insanity pleas accepted in Wisconsin homicide case

A Wisconsin man who fatally shot his father and then burned and buried the body has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. The Leader-Telegram reports a judge on Thursday ordered 23-year-old Lars Helgeson to be sent to a mental health facility.

