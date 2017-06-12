In Wisconsin, Trump touts 'earn while...

In Wisconsin, Trump touts 'earn while you learn' jobs push

1 hr ago Read more: The Hill

President Trump hit the road on Tuesday to tout new efforts to boost apprenticeships designed to help millions of young people fill open jobs. Trump, who once hosted a reality TV show named "The Apprentice," toured a Wisconsin technical college with his daughter Ivanka Trump and top cabinet officials to highlight an initiative to get colleges and businesses to increase support for programs that allow people to make money while learning a trade.

Chicago, IL

