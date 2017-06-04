Hundreds honor Korea War veterans in ...

Hundreds honor Korea War veterans in Plover

Hundreds of people came out on Sunday to pay their respects to the men and women of Wisconsin who served the country during the Korean War. Representatives from the town, state, and even South Korea paid their respects to the Wisconsinites who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the war.

Chicago, IL

