How Orlando's Pulse shooting derailed...

How Orlando's Pulse shooting derailed Hillary Clinton's camp

There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled How Orlando's Pulse shooting derailed Hillary Clinton's camp. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

Hillary Clinton at a memorial outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando July 22, month than one month after the mass shooting there. One year later, an unforeseen consequence of the Pulse shooting in Orlando has become clear: It derailed Hillary Clinton's most important campaigning.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
NOM s Waffle House

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
I'm skeptical of that premise. What played the main part in Hillary Clinton's loss was Comey's last minute non announcement announcement about more [sic] emails, Interstate Crosscheck, gerrymandering, voter ID laws, and also the way the DNC turned off its base by double dealing with Bernie Sanders.

And speaking of skeptical, I'd also like to know of any other hostage situation with supposedly a single gunman who actively started shooting hostages indiscriminately in which the police and SWAT teams did not then go in immediately.

Something was very fishy about that entire narrative.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Jun 3 Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Jun 2 WelbyMD 37
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,... May 31 teacher 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC