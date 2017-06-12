There are on the New York Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled How Orlando's Pulse shooting derailed Hillary Clinton's camp. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

Hillary Clinton at a memorial outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando July 22, month than one month after the mass shooting there. One year later, an unforeseen consequence of the Pulse shooting in Orlando has become clear: It derailed Hillary Clinton's most important campaigning.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.