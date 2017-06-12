How Orlando's Pulse shooting derailed Hillary Clinton's camp
There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled How Orlando's Pulse shooting derailed Hillary Clinton's camp.
Hillary Clinton at a memorial outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando July 22, month than one month after the mass shooting there. One year later, an unforeseen consequence of the Pulse shooting in Orlando has become clear: It derailed Hillary Clinton's most important campaigning.
#1 6 hrs ago
I'm skeptical of that premise. What played the main part in Hillary Clinton's loss was Comey's last minute non announcement announcement about more [sic] emails, Interstate Crosscheck, gerrymandering, voter ID laws, and also the way the DNC turned off its base by double dealing with Bernie Sanders.
And speaking of skeptical, I'd also like to know of any other hostage situation with supposedly a single gunman who actively started shooting hostages indiscriminately in which the police and SWAT teams did not then go in immediately.
Something was very fishy about that entire narrative.
