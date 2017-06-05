Growing Smiles Across Wisconsin Through Nutrition

To celebrate National Smile Month and Smile Power Day , Delta Dental of Wisconsin, the state's largest dental insurance provider, is contributing healthy food and toothbrushes to five food pantries across Wisconsin. "Most people recognize that foods packed with vitamins and minerals lead to better health outcomes, but few realize the impact these foods have in averting gum disease and tooth decay," said Dr. Fred Eichmiller, DDS, vice president and science officer at Delta Dental of Wisconsin.

