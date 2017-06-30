Group Pushes for Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility Closure
Several people who have served time at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility are pushing the state to close it. Members of the Wisconsin branch of EXPO, or Ex-Prisoners Organizing , issued their call at a meeting Thursday at MATC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|9
|trump lies again he said he would repel and re...
|Jun 26
|vote big no
|1
|Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their...
|Jun 26
|BHM5267
|1
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC