Governor Walker Visits Word of Hope Ministries Inc. to Highlight...

Governor Walker talks about Milwaukee's lowest unemployment rate ever at a press conference at Word of Hope Ministries, Inc. Pictured in the background, from left to right are Department of Workforce Development Secretary Ray Allen, Dr. C.H. McClelland, Founder and Director of the Word of Hope Ministries, Inc., Department of Children and Families Secretary Eloise Anderson, and Department of Health Services Secretary Linda Seemeyer. Governor Scott Walker recently visited Word of Hope Ministries, Inc. in Milwaukee to highlight Milwaukee's record low unemployment rate as well as over $1.6 million in Wisconsin Fast Forward - Manufacturing Grant Awards.

