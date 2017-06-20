Gov. Walker, state leaders, celebrate...

Gov. Walker, state leaders, celebrate cheese across Wisconsin

June is diary month in Wisconsin. Gov. Scott Walker's administration, which signed a bill in early June declaring Monday, "Wisconsin Cheese Day," helped celebrate the contributions of the industry Monday by shining a spotlight on six growing cheese companies in the state.

