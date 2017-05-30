GOP senator: Tax reform more likely to come before ObamaCare repeal
Ron Johnson GOP senator: Tax reform more likely to come before ObamaCare repeal Ex-Obama cyber czar defends government rules for hacking tools Senators locked in turf battle over Russia probes MORE is predicting that a tax-cut bill is more likely to come before legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare this year. "The tax reform is an easier lift," Johnson told radio host John Catsimatidis in an interview that aired Sunday on AM 970 in New York.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jakubowski
|Sat
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Sat
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
