GOP senator: Tax reform more likely to come before ObamaCare repeal

Ron Johnson is predicting that a tax-cut bill is more likely to come before legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare this year. "The tax reform is an easier lift," Johnson told radio host John Catsimatidis in an interview that aired Sunday on AM 970 in New York.

