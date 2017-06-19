Fifth Person Dies from Mill Explosion
"It is with sadness and sympathy we report the peaceful passing of Carlos "Charly" Nunez due to injuries sustained in the May 31 incident at our milling operation in Cambria. He will be missed more than words can express.
