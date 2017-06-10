Fair Elections Project Calls for Fair Map Drawing Process to Continue

Wisconsin fair elections advocates blasted legislative leaders and the attorney general for trying to stay a decision to implement new, constitutionally valid maps for legislative districts in Wisconsin, as lawyers for the citizen respondents filed a brief at the U.S. Supreme Court in opposition to the state's request for delay. "The federal trial court found that Wisconsin citizens' rights were violated and that the only solution was a new district maps in time for the 2018 election," said Sachin Chheda , director of the Fair Elections Project, which organized and launched the lawsuit.

