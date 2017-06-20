Excerpts from recent Wisconsin editorials
Asian carp have breached an electric barrier near Chicago and been discovered just nine miles from Lake Michigan, raising fears that an ecological disaster awaits the Great Lakes fishery. Asian carp can grow to up to 100 pounds and eat 20 percent of their body weight in plankton every day, which could devastate a Great Lakes fishery worth billions of dollars, the Journal Sentinel's Dan Egan has reported.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|2 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|9
|trump lies again he said he would repel and re...
|23 hr
|vote big no
|1
|Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|1
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
