Excerpts from recent Wisconsin editorials

Asian carp have breached an electric barrier near Chicago and been discovered just nine miles from Lake Michigan, raising fears that an ecological disaster awaits the Great Lakes fishery. Asian carp can grow to up to 100 pounds and eat 20 percent of their body weight in plankton every day, which could devastate a Great Lakes fishery worth billions of dollars, the Journal Sentinel's Dan Egan has reported.

