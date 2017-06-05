Ex-trooper to trial for child pornogr...

Ex-trooper to trial for child pornography

A former Wisconsin State Trooper chargA ed with multiple counts of possession of child pornography was bound over for trial Thursday. Ex-Trooper Frank RichA ard Torrez, 53, Cambridge, is chargA ed with 10 separate counts of felony possession of child pornA ography.

