Ex-trooper to trial for child pornography
A former Wisconsin State Trooper chargA ed with multiple counts of possession of child pornography was bound over for trial Thursday. Ex-Trooper Frank RichA ard Torrez, 53, Cambridge, is chargA ed with 10 separate counts of felony possession of child pornA ography.
