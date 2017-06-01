Ethanol-Processing Plant Blast in Wisconsin Leaves 1 Dead
An overnight blast at an ethanol-processing plant and resulting fire in Wisconsin left one person dead, two missing and more than 10 injured. At least 16 people were inside the Didion Milling plant in Cambria when the explosion took place around midnight Wednesday, according to ABC News .
