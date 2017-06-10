Environmental group challenges sand m...

Environmental group challenges sand mine permit

19 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

An environmental group is challenging the state Department of Natural Resources' decision to issue a wetland permit for a western Wisconsin sand plant. Meteor Timber wants to build a sand drying plant and rail spur in Monroe County and a sand mine in neighboring Jackson County.

