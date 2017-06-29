Editions of early Unions now online
The Jefferson County Union from 1892 through 1918 now are available online through the Archive of Wisconsin Newspapers, a repository maintained by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. The Archive includes more than 250 full-text daily and weekly Wisconsin newspapers from 2005 to 90 days ago, as well as historical newspapers from the 1800s and 1900s.
