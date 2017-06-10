Disease forces Wisconsin state park to cancel bat program
A Wisconsin state park has canceled its summer bat watch program due to a fungal disease decimating the park's bat population. The Baraboo News Republic reports that a disease known as white-nose syndrome has spread among the brown bat population in Devil's Lake State Park.
