Disease forces Wisconsin state park to cancel bat program

A Wisconsin state park has canceled its summer bat watch program due to a fungal disease decimating the park's bat population. The Baraboo News Republic reports that a disease known as white-nose syndrome has spread among the brown bat population in Devil's Lake State Park.

