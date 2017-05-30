Democrats to Clinton: The DNC's data was fine -- you just used it wrong
Democratic data gurus are lashing out at Hillary Clinton after she complained publicly that her campaign was hamstrung by a party that had out-of-date information on individual voters. Clinton said Wednesday in an interview with Recode's Kara Swisher that once she became the Democratic nominee, she inherited "nothing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCAU.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
|Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07)
|May 16
|molly
|151
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|May 12
|resident Up North
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC