Dane County food pantry receives donation from Delta Dental
Delta Dental of Wisconsin is celebrating National Smile Month with $15,000 in donations to five food pantries throughout Wisconsin. $1,000 worth of fresh produce, a $2,000 grant for future food purchases, and 1,000 toothbrushes were donated directly to the Dane County Food Pantry network, which is administered through Community Action Coalition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC