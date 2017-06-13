Dairy ambassadorship plays big role for newly minted Alice in Dairyland
A long-standing Wisconsin tradition took effect this week as Crystal Siemers-Peterman began her role as the state's 70th Alice in Dairyland . Siemers-Peterman was awarded the title in a special ceremony at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on May 13. She assumes the position from outgoing Alice in Dairyland, Ann O'Leary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC