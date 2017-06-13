Dairy ambassadorship plays big role for newly minted Alice in Dairyland

A long-standing Wisconsin tradition took effect this week as Crystal Siemers-Peterman began her role as the state's 70th Alice in Dairyland . Siemers-Peterman was awarded the title in a special ceremony at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on May 13. She assumes the position from outgoing Alice in Dairyland, Ann O'Leary.

