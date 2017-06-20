Craft brewers fear last-minute regula...

Craft brewers fear last-minute regulations in budget

13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Wisconsin's craft brewers and wineries are banding together to head off a plan they fear could force them out of business by prohibiting them from selling their beer and wine where it is made. No bill has yet been introduced, but a proposal in a memo obtained by a conservative group could force brewers and wineries to work with distributors to sell their products instead of selling directly with customers.

Chicago, IL

