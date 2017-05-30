Correction: Plant Explosion-Wisconsin story
In a story June 2 about a fatal explosion at a Wisconsin corn mill, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the body of a third worker was recovered on Friday. The body had been located, but due to safety issues had not yet been recovered, according to the company.
