Correction: Plant Explosion-Wisconsin...

Correction: Plant Explosion-Wisconsin story

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

In a story June 2 about a fatal explosion at a Wisconsin corn mill, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the body of a third worker was recovered on Friday. The body had been located, but due to safety issues had not yet been recovered, according to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jakubowski Sat WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Sat WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Sat Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Fri WelbyMD 37
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,... May 31 teacher 1
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... May 18 Frank 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC