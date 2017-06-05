Coastal WA City Hires Bathke as New F...

Coastal WA City Hires Bathke as New Fire Chief

June 7--A new Fire Chief with 40 years of experience in Wisconsin and Arizona has been hired by the city of Ocean Shores, Mayor Crystal Dingler announced on Monday. "His career has progressed through the ranks in Wisconsin as a firefighter, paramedic, lieutenant, captain, training officer, battalion chief and fire chief: Serving the city of West Bend, city of Wauwatosa, town of Lisbon and Ripon Area Fire District," a news release said.

