Cherry Hill's Shruthika Padhy Spells Her Way Into Spelling Bee Finals
She got "tapas" in the second round and didn't seem to have heard of the Spanish small plates before, but the applause let her know she spelled it right. She spelled tarsier - a small nocturnal animal of the Malay Archipelago with large round eyes, long legs and a long, almost hairless tail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|WelbyMD
|37
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|May 31
|teacher
|1
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
|Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07)
|May 16
|molly
|151
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|May 12
|resident Up North
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC