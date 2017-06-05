Sen. Ron Johnson discussed a number of issues in a wide-ranging interview on Capital City Sunday this week, including President Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement and the Senate Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on Capitol Hill shows why President Donald Trump has been so frustrated with the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.