Blimp crashes near US Open in Wisconsin, pilot injured

A blimp crashed Thursday morning in a field about a half-mile from the U.S. Open at the Erin Hills golf course in Wisconsin, injuring the pilot, the U.S. Golf Association said, citing local authorities. A spokesperson for Airsign, an aerial advertising firm based in Florida, said its blimp was involved in the incident, and told ABC News the pilot suffered nonlife-threatening burns and will be "OK."

