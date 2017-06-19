Anthem to pull out of Obamacare exchanges in Wisconsin and Indiana
Health insurer Anthem, part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield brand, announced Wednesday that in 2018 it would no longer be participating in the Obamacare exchanges in Indiana and Wisconsin. The company will still sell plans off the exchanges in one county in Wisconsin and five counties in Indiana, but people who purchase them cannot use tax subsidies to lower their costs.
