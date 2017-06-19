ACLU pushes to stop pepper spray at W...

ACLU pushes to stop pepper spray at Wisconsin youth prisons

Read more: The Gillette News-Record

An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order that the Wisconsin Department of Corrections immediately end the use of pepper spray and solitary confinement at juvenile prisons. Department of Corrections attorney Sam Hall says use of the disciplinary tactics in question is declining, but immediately ending them would be counterproductive and could jeopardize the safety of inmates and prison staff.

