A look at high-profile police-related deaths of US blacks

A former Wisconsin police officer was acquitted of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of Sylville Smith, a black man whose death sparked riots in a predominantly African-American neighborhood of Milwaukee. The shooting happened after a short foot chase on in August 2016, during which Smith first dropped his gun and then retrieved it by the barrel and threw it over a fence.

