3rd worker found dead after blast at ...

3rd worker found dead after blast at Wisconsin corn mill

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

In this image taken from a video by WISN-TV, the rubble of a corn mill plant following an explosion is seen, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Cambria, Wis. The sheriff in Columbia County said that the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, about 80 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jakubowski Sat WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Sat WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Sat Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Fri WelbyMD 37
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,... May 31 teacher 1
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... May 18 Frank 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC