2017 NHL Draft: Four Wisconsin Badgers selected on Saturday
The 2017 NHL Entry draft concluded Saturday with four Wisconsin men's hockey players selected on the final day, for a program that now boasts 158 Badgers drafted all-time in school history. As expected, rugged incoming freshman defenseman Tyler Inamoto was the first Wisconsin player off the board, going to the Florida Panthers in the fifth round .
