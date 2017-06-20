2017 NHL Draft: Four Wisconsin Badger...

2017 NHL Draft: Four Wisconsin Badgers selected on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bucky's 5th Quarter

The 2017 NHL Entry draft concluded Saturday with four Wisconsin men's hockey players selected on the final day, for a program that now boasts 158 Badgers drafted all-time in school history. As expected, rugged incoming freshman defenseman Tyler Inamoto was the first Wisconsin player off the board, going to the Florida Panthers in the fifth round .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their... 1 hr BHM5267 1
News Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 3
News Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re... Jun 19 weirdo 2
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Jun 3 Frogface Kate 3
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,850 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC