13,892 hit the streets for 41st Bellin Run
Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2sOEoKs Kaitlyn Gregg Goodman is the first female to cross the Bellin 10K Run finish line with a time of 34 minutes and 35 seconds on June 10, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Kenyan Allan Kiprono finished first overall to win his fifth title in this 10-kilometer event with a time of 29 minutes, 11 seconds during the 41st Bellin Run on Saturday.
