1000 Friends of Wisconsin Incorporated v. United States Department of ...
UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, et al., Defendants. Appeals of: WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION and DAVE ROSS Because the State of Wisconsin proposed to use federal highway funds to widen Wisconsin Route 23 to four lanes between Fond du Lac and She-boygan, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued an environmental impact statement evaluating the potential effects of the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Mon
|weirdo
|2
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|Jun 3
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|WelbyMD
|37
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC