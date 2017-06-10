1000 Friends of Wisconsin Incorporate...

1000 Friends of Wisconsin Incorporated v. United States Department of ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, et al., Defendants. Appeals of: WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION and DAVE ROSS Because the State of Wisconsin proposed to use federal highway funds to widen Wisconsin Route 23 to four lanes between Fond du Lac and She-boygan, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued an environmental impact statement evaluating the potential effects of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10) Mon Dementia mental c... 3
News Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re... Mon weirdo 2
Walker vs Trump leaks Jun 6 Jerome 1
jakubowski Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News DNR Hosts Wolf Population Meeting (Jun '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 3
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... Jun 3 Frogface Kate 3
News Anti-gay, abortion college writings haunt Wisco... (Mar '16) Jun 2 WelbyMD 37
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC